DPS pursues driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa Motorist leads Valley police on chase through multiple freeways on Monday afternoon Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nCWhJp State troopers pursued a driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa Monday afternoon, finally stopping him at the Gilbert Road overpass on the Loop 202 in Mesa after nearly an hour. The Arizona Department of Public Safety began pursuing the vehicle on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in central Phoenix about 4:15 p.m., as rush-hour traffic was picking up.

