DPS pursues driver across freeways in...

DPS pursues driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Arizona Republic

DPS pursues driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa Motorist leads Valley police on chase through multiple freeways on Monday afternoon Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nCWhJp State troopers pursued a driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa Monday afternoon, finally stopping him at the Gilbert Road overpass on the Loop 202 in Mesa after nearly an hour. The Arizona Department of Public Safety began pursuing the vehicle on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in central Phoenix about 4:15 p.m., as rush-hour traffic was picking up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 23 hr VALLEY OF THE SUN 2,131
Special Needs Egg Hunt Tue Kayelynn 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,128
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Mon Valley Metro cust... 2
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Mon The rat-ings 10
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Mon u reap what u sow 228
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mon The Media 229
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC