Don Keuth Dedication to be Unveiled O...

Don Keuth Dedication to be Unveiled Outside City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

Mayor Greg Stanton along with the Discovery Triangle Development Corporation will unveil a special dedication to longtime community leader Don Keuth on Thursday outside City Hall. Keuth passed away in January at the age of 69. Keuth was renowned in Phoenix for his dedication to community initiatives, including serving as President and CEO of the Phoenix Community Alliance for 19 years and for founding the Discovery Triangle Development Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... 25 min Whiny1 3
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 7 hr getouttahere 14
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based 7 hr fool me once 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 14 hr Leona Elkins 2,688
The founding framers Tue Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Tue Tomas 4
The Success of Black Wall Street Tue Marilynn 8
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC