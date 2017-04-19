Don Keuth Dedication to be Unveiled Outside City Hall
Mayor Greg Stanton along with the Discovery Triangle Development Corporation will unveil a special dedication to longtime community leader Don Keuth on Thursday outside City Hall. Keuth passed away in January at the age of 69. Keuth was renowned in Phoenix for his dedication to community initiatives, including serving as President and CEO of the Phoenix Community Alliance for 19 years and for founding the Discovery Triangle Development Corporation.
