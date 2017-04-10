Disturbing video of gunfire narrowly ...

Disturbing video of gunfire narrowly missing little girl in barbershop

20 hrs ago Read more: FOX Carolina

Chandler police have released a disturbing video taken inside a strip mall barbershop, where a little girl narrowly escaped being shot when gunfire shattered the glass window of the store. A suspect was taken to the hospital and later died after an officer-involved shooting in Avondale on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

