Dallas City Council Approves Red Light Camera Contract

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

After a lengthy discussion, the Dallas City Council has approved a contract with a new vendor for red light cameras in the city. The council voted 9-6, to enter a seven-year deal with Tempe, Arizona-based American Traffic Solutions.

