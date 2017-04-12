Cool home: HGTV Smart Home shows off ...

Cool home: HGTV Smart Home shows off Arizona artisans

Cool home: HGTV Smart Home shows off Arizona artisans Nearly every room contains artwork by local painters, sculptors, printmakers and even a Navajo weaver Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2opabQG Tiffany Brooks, interior designer and HGTV host, worked with Arizona artisans to customize the 2017 HGTV Smart Home in Scottsdale. The home and all of its furnishings will be given away in a sweepstakes that runs April 12 through June 2, 1017 on HGTV.com.

