Childsplay stumbles down the rabbit hole

16 hrs ago Read more: Sonoran News

Childsplay Theatre brings Alice to life like you've never seen her before! Stumble down the rabbit hole into a rock & roll adventure where old favorites like The Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts appear with a brand new twist-the actors telling the story are also the band.

Tempe, AZ

