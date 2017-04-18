Brian Moss of Spafford on His Secret Weapon, a Guitar He Calls 'The Raven'
In Pound For The Sound , we get technical with local musicians about what gear they use to create their signature tones. In 2008, Brian Moss decided to leave Tempe, AZ for the fresh air of northern Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armpit Airline
|1 hr
|Citizen
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Fri
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Thu
|Whiny1
|3
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Wed
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC