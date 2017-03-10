Bike-lane beef draws a crowd

Bike-lane beef draws a crowd

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

A cyclist heads north on McClintock during lunch hour. By Joyce Coronel So many residents poured in to a meeting at the Tempe Public Library to discuss proposals for the realignment of McClintock Drive that city workers scrambled to wheel in stacks of additional chairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue... 1 hr Soapboxmom 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 21 hr Autoglassman23 2,130
How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline) Thu Citizen 1
Becky lewark zuchowski Wed Herbert 1
Meth Wed Lol 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed Augie 1,126
Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12) Mar 29 Jmalone 6
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC