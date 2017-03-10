Bike-lane beef draws a crowd
A cyclist heads north on McClintock during lunch hour. By Joyce Coronel So many residents poured in to a meeting at the Tempe Public Library to discuss proposals for the realignment of McClintock Drive that city workers scrambled to wheel in stacks of additional chairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue...
|1 hr
|Soapboxmom
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
|How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline)
|Thu
|Citizen
|1
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Wed
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Wed
|Lol
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Augie
|1,126
|Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12)
|Mar 29
|Jmalone
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC