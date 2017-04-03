Bad Behavior
It's been 10 years since alt-rockers The Maine formed in Tempe, Arizona and quickly released the Stay Up, Get Down EP. The following year's Can't Stop Won't Stop album proved two things: The band likes cohesive, parallel record titles , and they're capable of writing intensely melodic, heartfelt but also contemporary and marketable rock anthems.
