ASU's 'Captain America' flasher arrested
TEMPE, AZ - ASU police have arrested Joseph Mackinder, the man who was wanted for exposing himself to a female student on March 31. [RELATED: Man in Captain America shirt flashed ASU student on campus ] Mackinder was being sought after by ASU police for flashing a female student in the psychology building. His description in a wanted flier tweeted by ASU police stated that he was last seen wearing a Captain America shirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,137
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Papiloso
|2,134
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Lisa Garrison
|2,687
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Sat
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Sam George
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC