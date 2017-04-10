ASU's 'Captain America' flasher arrested

TEMPE, AZ - ASU police have arrested Joseph Mackinder, the man who was wanted for exposing himself to a female student on March 31. [RELATED: Man in Captain America shirt flashed ASU student on campus ] Mackinder was being sought after by ASU police for flashing a female student in the psychology building. His description in a wanted flier tweeted by ASU police stated that he was last seen wearing a Captain America shirt.

