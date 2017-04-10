Artists Explore Indigenity Through Printmaking
Map is part art show, part residency: indigenous North American artists collaborate with Arizona State University graduate students to make prints Sarah Sense , "Does Water Have Memory?" , dust grain photogravure, CMY photo-lithograph, woven, 15 x 19 in project director from the ASU School of Art to ASU Art Museum) TEMPE, Arizona - This year marks the 10th anniversary of Arizona State University Art Museum's biennale exhibition, Map . The exhibition is part art show, part residency: Each year, the exhibition director invites indigenous North American artists to participate in a collaborative residency with graduate printmaking students from the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,137
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Papiloso
|2,134
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Lisa Garrison
|2,687
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Sat
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Sam George
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC