Artists Explore Indigenity Through Printmaking

Map is part art show, part residency: indigenous North American artists collaborate with Arizona State University graduate students to make prints Sarah Sense , "Does Water Have Memory?" , dust grain photogravure, CMY photo-lithograph, woven, 15 x 19 in project director from the ASU School of Art to ASU Art Museum) TEMPE, Arizona - This year marks the 10th anniversary of Arizona State University Art Museum's biennale exhibition, Map . The exhibition is part art show, part residency: Each year, the exhibition director invites indigenous North American artists to participate in a collaborative residency with graduate printmaking students from the university.

