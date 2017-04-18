Artesyn Launches New COM Express Modules based on NXP QorIQ(R) T Series processors

Artesyn's New COM Express Modules based on NXP QorIQ T Series processors Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPE, AZ-- - Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced a new series of COM Express embedded computing modules based on NXP QorIQ T Series processors. The Artesyn COMX-T Series brings four or eight virtual core Power ArchitectureTM processors, with a wide range of high speed interfaces, to a commercial off-the-shelf form factor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.