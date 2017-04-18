Artesyn Launches New COM Express Modules based on NXP QorIQ(R) T Series processors
Artesyn's New COM Express Modules based on NXP QorIQ T Series processors Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPE, AZ-- - Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced a new series of COM Express embedded computing modules based on NXP QorIQ T Series processors. The Artesyn COMX-T Series brings four or eight virtual core Power ArchitectureTM processors, with a wide range of high speed interfaces, to a commercial off-the-shelf form factor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|chuckles
|1,138
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Meghan
|20
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|20 hr
|Bro
|2
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|20 hr
|Bro
|34
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 16
|Papiloso
|2,134
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 16
|Lisa Garrison
|2,687
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC