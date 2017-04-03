Analysis Of Uber Crash Reveals Self Driving System Did Nothing Defensive To Avoid The Collision
The recent collision in Tempe, Arizona, where an Uber Technologies driverless Volvo collided with another vehicle before rolling onto its side, might not have been as cut and dried as it originally seemed. While the Tempe Police Department originally deemed the autonomous car not to be at fault, the incident report suggest that it might have been taking the same sort of risks that any inattentive flesh-based operator might have.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|chuckles
|1,128
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|18 hr
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|The rat-ings
|10
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|19 hr
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|20 hr
|Bilinda
|8
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 1
|wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC