Analysis Of Uber Crash Reveals Self D...

Analysis Of Uber Crash Reveals Self Driving System Did Nothing Defensive To Avoid The Collision

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

The recent collision in Tempe, Arizona, where an Uber Technologies driverless Volvo collided with another vehicle before rolling onto its side, might not have been as cut and dried as it originally seemed. While the Tempe Police Department originally deemed the autonomous car not to be at fault, the incident report suggest that it might have been taking the same sort of risks that any inattentive flesh-based operator might have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 12 hr chuckles 1,128
More voting in Mesa benefits the city 18 hr Valley Metro cust... 2
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 19 hr The rat-ings 10
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) 19 hr u reap what u sow 228
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 20 hr The Media 229
Paternity test are sexist towards women 20 hr Bilinda 8
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 1 wondering 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC