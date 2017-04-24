Activist Promises Protests Thursday A...

Activist Promises Protests Thursday After White Officer Cleared in Shooting of Black Teen

Jarrett Maupin with Dalvin Hollins's mother, Sarah Coleman , and grandmother Priscilla Coleman , as they marched north on the Mill Avenue Bridge in July. Civil-rights activist Jarrett Maupin vowed to continue a series of protests in Tempe after a white officer was cleared of criminal charges in the July shooting of an unarmed, black teen robber.

