Activist Promises Protests Thursday After White Officer Cleared in Shooting of Black Teen
Jarrett Maupin with Dalvin Hollins's mother, Sarah Coleman , and grandmother Priscilla Coleman , as they marched north on the Mill Avenue Bridge in July. Civil-rights activist Jarrett Maupin vowed to continue a series of protests in Tempe after a white officer was cleared of criminal charges in the July shooting of an unarmed, black teen robber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|elenasan37
|48
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Wed
|uKIDn
|5
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|mehl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC