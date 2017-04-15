About 400 converge on Arizona Capitol...

About 400 converge on Arizona Capitol to demand Trump's tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arizona Republic

About 400 converge on Arizona Capitol to demand Trump's tax returns Saturday's Tax March was the latest in a series of protests targeting President Donald Trump. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oLsB0c Hundreds gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on April 15, 2017, to demand the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 3 hr Meghan 20
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... 4 hr Bro 2
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) 4 hr Bro 34
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sun chuckles 1,137
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Papiloso 2,134
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun Lisa Garrison 2,687
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC