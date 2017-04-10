7 Alternative Ways to Pay Your Taxes

7 Alternative Ways to Pay Your Taxes

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Sending a pile of hard-earned money to the IRS in April is probably one of the least pleasurable financial experiences in the universe, but lots of people do it every year. For many, the payment comes in the form of a paper check made out to the U.S. Treasury or a withdrawal directly from their bank account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 48 min Papiloso 2,134
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 7 hr chuckles 1,136
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 8 hr Lisa Garrison 2,687
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 12 hr EAGLE EYE1 193,135
Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16) Sat Test 8
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Fri Fuckitwhocaresbitch 120
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Fri Sam George 7
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC