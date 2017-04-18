5 New Calls for Art in Phoenix Seekin...

5 New Calls for Art in Phoenix Seeking Actors, Artists, and Writers

Read more: Phoenix New Times

We've found five opportunities for actors, artists, and writers ranging from an art exhibit focused on Carrie Fisher's Leia role for Star Wars to a literary journal pairing writers with some of the Valley's best-known artists. Here's the rundown on all five, complete with deadlines.

