2017 Pat's Run: Thousands race in Tem...

2017 Pat's Run: Thousands race in Tempe to honor Tillman

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Over the past 13 years, Pat's Run has become more than just an event for athletes. It's a family affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr chuckles 1,141
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. 18 hr Mr_T 4
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Sun Song 47
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Kpbracken 2,135
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Apr 21 Daytripper 2,689
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC