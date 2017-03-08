You Need to See These 10 Spring Art S...

You Need to See These 10 Spring Art Shows in Metro Phoenix

The newest crop of Phoenix-area art exhibitions includes some intriguing and eclectic fare - from a show comprising mimeographs of contemporary art greats to another featuring objects made with items from the local dump. See more than 200 works culled from private collections and the Heard Museum's own collection, exhibited inside the museum's new Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Grand Gallery.

