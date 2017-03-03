Who is R.W. Westover and why is his name on my basket? My latest eBay acquisition presents more an enigma than a satisfying purchase Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lHnhq4 With towering columns and cobblestone faA ade, the 1919 White house was a prominent landmark for six decades on the north bank of the Salt River opposite downtown Tempe. Looking much as he did as Sheriff, a cigar smoking Carl Hayden, with his broad-brimmed hat, cut a handsome, powerful figure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.