We know more about that crash involvi...

We know more about that crash involving Ubera s self-driving car

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Uber is putting the brakes on its pilot program for driverless cars after a crash on a Tempe, Ariz. roadway on Mar. 25. New details about the collision last weekend involving one of Uber's self-driving vehicles raise questions about how self-driving technology, which is still under development, will respond to roadway scenarios where human behavior and common driving practices may not always align with the letter of the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 10 hr Herbert 1
Meth 10 hr Lol 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 12 hr Augie 1,126
Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12) 20 hr Jmalone 6
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Tue RunAway 26
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mar 27 crimeblogger 227
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC