We know more about that crash involving Ubera s self-driving car

Uber is putting the brakes on its pilot program for driverless cars after a crash on a Tempe, Ariz. roadway on Mar. 25. New details about the collision last weekend involving one of Uber's self-driving vehicles raise questions about how self-driving technology, which is still under development, will respond to roadway scenarios where human behavior and common driving practices may not always align with the letter of the law.

