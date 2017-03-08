Waymo Asks Court to Halt Uber's Self-Driving Cars
Waymo, the Alphabet subsidiary that took over Google's self-driving car project, alleged last month that Uber stole its technology. Now it wants a court to force Uber to suspend its own self-driving research.
