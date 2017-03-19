Vehicle fire blocks Loop 101 exit nea...

Vehicle fire blocks Loop 101 exit near Elliot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A vehicle fire on northbound Loop 101 in Tempe blocked off an exit ramp, creating traffic Sunday afternoon, officials said. Vehicle fire blocks Loop 101 exit near Elliot A vehicle fire on northbound Loop 101 in Tempe blocked off an exit ramp, creating traffic Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a... 1 hr @Real Kelly 2
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 1 hr @Real Kelly 4
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) 6 hr BosnianPimp 406
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) 15 hr Seriously 13
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr HotnPhx 1,119
News Sharon Stone is still a knockout at Muhammad Al... Sun Tony Junior 1
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sun kingpimp 113
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC