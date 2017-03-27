Uber's self-driving cars back on road in San Francisco after suspension
The ride-hailing company said Monday that its vehicles have hit the streets, mapping the city but not picking up paying passengers, in San Francisco. It expects to resume its self-driving car service for passengers in Arizona and Pittsburgh soon, though a spokeswoman did not say exactly when that would be.
