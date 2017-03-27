Uber's self-driving cars back on road...

Uber's self-driving cars back on road in San Francisco after suspension

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The ride-hailing company said Monday that its vehicles have hit the streets, mapping the city but not picking up paying passengers, in San Francisco. It expects to resume its self-driving car service for passengers in Arizona and Pittsburgh soon, though a spokeswoman did not say exactly when that would be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,123
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 11 hr 2468stfu 119
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 11 hr crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... 11 hr ABC15AZ 1
Matt Morse-FHTM (Apr '09) 18 hr Lover 69
looking for someone 20 hr Helping out 2
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? Sun The Truth 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at March 27 at 12:52PM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC