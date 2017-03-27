Uber Will Suspend Autonomous Tests Af...

Uber Will Suspend Autonomous Tests After Arizona Accident

Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

Uber Technologies Inc. is suspending its self-driving car program after one of its autonomous vehicles was involved in a high-impact crash in Tempe, Arizona, the latest incident for a company reeling from multiple crises. In a photo posted on Twitter, one of Uber's Volvo self-driving SUVs is pictured on its side next to another car with dents and smashed windows.

Tempe, AZ

