Uber Will Suspend Autonomous Tests After Arizona Accident
Uber Technologies Inc. is suspending its self-driving car program after one of its autonomous vehicles was involved in a high-impact crash in Tempe, Arizona, the latest incident for a company reeling from multiple crises. In a photo posted on Twitter, one of Uber's Volvo self-driving SUVs is pictured on its side next to another car with dents and smashed windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|8 hr
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|8 hr
|Lol
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Augie
|1,126
|Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|Jmalone
|6
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Tue
|RunAway
|26
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC