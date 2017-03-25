Uber Self-Driving Vehicle Involved in Arizona Crash an hour ago
Uber Technologies Inc. was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona, the latest setback for a company reeling from multiple crises. photo posted on Twitter, one of Uber's Volvo self-driving SUVs is pictured on its side next to another car with dents and smashed windows.
