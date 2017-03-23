Uber Grounds Self-Driving Cars After ...

Uber Grounds Self-Driving Cars After Arizona Crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Outlook

Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said today. No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle was in self-driving mode, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 5 hr The Truth 5
looking for someone 6 hr auntie 1
jumper Fri jump 1
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Fri guest 33
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Fri vance 116
Free Family Fun on April Fools Day Thu GSLeader733 1
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Mar 23 Jerry 25
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC