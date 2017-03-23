Uber Grounds Self-Driving Cars After Arizona Crash
Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said today. No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle was in self-driving mode, the company said.
