Uber does a U-turn and applies for a California self-driving permit
Just a couple of months after taking its prototype self-driving cars out of San Francisco following a spat with the authorities, Uber is set to perform a notable U-turn by bringing them back to the company's home city. The run-in with California regulators in December centered on whether the ride-hailing giant had the necessary permission to test its autonomous cars on state roads.
