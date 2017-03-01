Uber does a U-turn and applies for a ...

Uber does a U-turn and applies for a California self-driving permit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Just a couple of months after taking its prototype self-driving cars out of San Francisco following a spat with the authorities, Uber is set to perform a notable U-turn by bringing them back to the company's home city. The run-in with California regulators in December centered on whether the ride-hailing giant had the necessary permission to test its autonomous cars on state roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... 2 hr MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr chuckles 1,107
Illegal Alien Crime Report 18 hr lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Feb 27 spytheweb 12
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC