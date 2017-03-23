To be neighborly is to resist: Reclai...

To be neighborly is to resist: Reclaiming community after Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State Press

Strong communities are the basis of having good institutions. Phoenix, like many cities, has experienced the tumult of Sunbelt growth, and now it's time we work to become better neighbors, building our city into a place that isn't so afraid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 2 hr 2468stfu 119
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 2 hr crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... 2 hr ABC15AZ 1
Matt Morse-FHTM (Apr '09) 9 hr Lover 69
looking for someone 11 hr Helping out 2
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 18 hr The Truth 5
jumper Fri jump 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC