To be neighborly is to resist: Reclaiming community after Trump
Strong communities are the basis of having good institutions. Phoenix, like many cities, has experienced the tumult of Sunbelt growth, and now it's time we work to become better neighbors, building our city into a place that isn't so afraid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|2468stfu
|119
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|2 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Matt Morse-FHTM (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Lover
|69
|looking for someone
|11 hr
|Helping out
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|18 hr
|The Truth
|5
|jumper
|Fri
|jump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC