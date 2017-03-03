This chain will offer wage-gap smooth...

This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is offering the Common Cents Smoothie at 80 cents for women and $1 for men on March 8. This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8 Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is offering the Common Cents Smoothie at 80 cents for women and $1 for men on March 8. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lm1fgt National fast-casual restaurant chain Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is honoring International Women's Day March 8 by offering the Common Cents Smoothie, a nod to the average gap in pay between men and women in the U.S. The chain has a store at Arizona Mills mall and in Chandler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... 9 hr Alien Touch 1
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... 16 hr MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr chuckles 1,107
Illegal Alien Crime Report Thu lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Feb 27 spytheweb 12
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC