This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8
Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is offering the Common Cents Smoothie at 80 cents for women and $1 for men on March 8. This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8 Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is offering the Common Cents Smoothie at 80 cents for women and $1 for men on March 8. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lm1fgt National fast-casual restaurant chain Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is honoring International Women's Day March 8 by offering the Common Cents Smoothie, a nod to the average gap in pay between men and women in the U.S. The chain has a store at Arizona Mills mall and in Chandler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|9 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f...
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,107
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|Thu
|lotsofpapa
|2
|About John McCains foundation
|Wed
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Informant
|16
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC