They posted her nude video and sent obscene messages, but shea s determined to enlist
Savannah Cunningham, who will begin Marine Corps basic training in April, at EOS Fitness in Tempe, Ariz., March 12, 2017. Cunningham enlisted despite being harassed online by Marines sharing a nude video she had sent to a former boyfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|Joe
|113
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|chuckles
|1,116
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mon
|footguymike
|5
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|Sun
|Grey
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC