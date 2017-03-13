The Story Behind Car Dogs, Starring George Lopez and Made (in Part)...
Set in a Valley auto dealership on a single hectic day, Car Dogs is a speedy, motor-mouthed comedy about the psychological gamesmanship of selling. Sort of a Glengarry Glen Ross lite, it's slickly made, with supple camerawork and a few name players and familiar character actors - George Lopez, Nia Vardalos, Octavia Spencer, Chris Mulkey - among the cast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|yolanda
|2,675
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Texxy
|193,139
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Wed
|The Truth
|1
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|Wed
|The Truth
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Wed
|tony
|17
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Joe
|112
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,116
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC