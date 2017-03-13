The Story Behind Car Dogs, Starring George Lopez and Made (in Part)...

Set in a Valley auto dealership on a single hectic day, Car Dogs is a speedy, motor-mouthed comedy about the psychological gamesmanship of selling. Sort of a Glengarry Glen Ross lite, it's slickly made, with supple camerawork and a few name players and familiar character actors - George Lopez, Nia Vardalos, Octavia Spencer, Chris Mulkey - among the cast.

