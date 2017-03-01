The House Specialty at Tempe's Favori...

The House Specialty at Tempe's Favorite ASU Haunt

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
About John McCains foundation 20 hr Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Feb 27 spytheweb 12
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
Test Jan '17 Joe 1
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec '16 kyman 2
Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14) Dec '16 Musikologist 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC