The First Congregational United Church of Christ holds last service

19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 101 E. 6th St. in Tempe, was founded in 1892, and sold in February for 2017. The current building was built in 1953, and hosted the church's last service on March 24, 2017.

