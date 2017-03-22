Tempe's Ted's Hot Dogs opening new location in Chandler
Ted's Hot Dogs, a longtime staple for ASU students and Tempe residents, is getting a second Arizona location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Yellow residue af...
|24
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|Sincity
|114
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Brother Smith
|226
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|chuckles
|1,121
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC