Tempe 'squatter' loses in court again...

Tempe 'squatter' loses in court again as judges affirm...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

The attorney for the Tempe man said the battle to hang on to the land near downtown would go to the state Supreme Court. Tempe 'squatter' loses in court again as judges affirm lower-court ruling that case lacks merit The attorney for the Tempe man said the battle to hang on to the land near downtown would go to the state Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mon blank 5
The HolyGhost Sets You Free Mon acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) Mon acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mon GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mon GOD CAN HELP 1
mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS) Mon GOD CAN HELP 1
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Sun Rhonda Welborn As... 2
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC