Tempe could spend $3 million annually on free preschool for children living in poverty
The program, called Tempe Free PRE , would begin next school year as a two-year pilot if the Tempe City Council approves a budget source.
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|RunAway
|26
|Meth
|20 hr
|CCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,123
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Mon
|2468stfu
|119
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|crimeblogger
|227
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
