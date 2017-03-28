The program, called Tempe Free PRE , would begin next school year as a two-year pilot if the Tempe City Council approves a budget source. Tempe could spend $3 million annually on free preschool for children living in poverty The program, called Tempe Free PRE , would begin next school year as a two-year pilot if the Tempe City Council approves a budget source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.