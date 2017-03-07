Tempe Center for the Arts Brings Mash...

Tempe Center for the Arts Brings Mash Up of Theatre and Music for Disrupt FEST

The TCA is proud to announce its first festival, Disrupt FEST, on March 18, 2017. Disrupt FEST is a live mash up of provocative theatre and music, comprised of unique artists who challenge pre-conceived concepts of the traditional performing arts.

