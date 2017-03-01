Service Industries Grow at Fastest Pace Since October 2015
American service companies expanded in February at the fastest rate since October 2015 amid stronger orders, signaling momentum in the economy's biggest sector. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index, which covers almost 90% of the economy, increased to 57.6 from 56.5 in January, the Tempe, Arizona-based group's data showed March 3. Readings above 50 signal growth.
