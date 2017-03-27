Self-driving Uber not at fault in Arizona crash; program suspended anyway

Ride-hailing giant Uber announced it is temporarily suspending its autonomous car program following a serious crash in Tempe, Arizona, last week. The traffic accident involved one of Uber's modified Volvo XC90 SUVs and several other vehicles, with photos and video posted on Twitter by one local resident showing the Swedish SUV lying on its side in the middle of a street next to a Ford Edge.

