Self-Driving Uber Hit in Arizona, Latest Tesla Tweets, and a Chevy Bolt Goes Down to Georgia
Here's a roundup of the latest automobile news: Uber puts its self-driving program on hold in Tempe, Arizona after a high-speed crash on Saturday. No injuries were reported, but a self-driving Volvo XC90 flipped on its side after being hit by a vehicle that failed to yield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|chuckles
|1,123
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|2468stfu
|119
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|9 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Matt Morse-FHTM (Apr '09)
|16 hr
|Lover
|69
|looking for someone
|18 hr
|Helping out
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Sun
|The Truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC