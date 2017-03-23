Self-Driving Uber Hit in Arizona, Lat...

Self-Driving Uber Hit in Arizona, Latest Tesla Tweets, and a Chevy Bolt Goes Down to Georgia

Here's a roundup of the latest automobile news: Uber puts its self-driving program on hold in Tempe, Arizona after a high-speed crash on Saturday. No injuries were reported, but a self-driving Volvo XC90 flipped on its side after being hit by a vehicle that failed to yield.

