Self-driving car involved in Tempe accident
A self-driving car was involved in an accident in north Tempe on Friday evening, ending up on its side after a crash involving two other vehicles, Tempe police said.
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|46 min
|The Truth
|5
|looking for someone
|1 hr
|auntie
|1
|jumper
|Fri
|jump
|1
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Fri
|guest
|33
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Fri
|vance
|116
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Thu
|GSLeader733
|1
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Mar 23
|Jerry
|25
