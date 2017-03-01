Salt River Project to reduce dam water flows
The Salt River Project plans to cut river water levels flowing into the Valley by 90 percent compared to this week's peak flows, a spokesperson said. The cut, planned for no later than Saturday morning, will curtail flows from the Granite Reef Dam, north of Mesa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|5 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|5 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|5 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|5 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS)
|5 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|20 hr
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Righty01
|193,132
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC