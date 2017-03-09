Review: Childsplay's 'The Yellow Boat' braves the ultimate unknown Tempe's Childsplay troupe revisits the play that defined its identity Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mrezz3 First performed in 1993, the award-winning play was written by company founder David Saar about the death of his 8-year-old son, Benjamin, a hemophiliac who contracted HIV during the height of the AIDS scare. In a revival at the Tempe Center for the Arts, "The Yellow Boat" may no longer be topical, but it is timeless and universal, with deceptively simple storytelling that allows young theatergoers to face the ultimate mystery of life: its inevitable end.

