Reports: Big man JUCO transfer De'Quon Lake commits to ASU
Reports from Devils Digest and Sun Devil Source said the 6-foot-10 center out of Iowa Western Community College visited Tempe during the weekend of March 11-12. In his 2016-17 season with Iowa Western CC, Lake averaged 13.5 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 67.6 percent from the field.
