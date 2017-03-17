Police in East Valley begin annual St. Patrick's Day DUI crackdown
Several East Valley police departments are taking part in an annual crackdown on drunken driving over the St. Patrick's Day weekend. Police in East Valley begin annual St. Patrick's Day DUI crackdown Several East Valley police departments are taking part in an annual crackdown on drunken driving over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|16 min
|Seriously
|13
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,119
|Sharon Stone is still a knockout at Muhammad Al...
|17 hr
|Tony Junior
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sun
|kingpimp
|113
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Sun
|amy
|32
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Informant
|18
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Fri
|Pasquali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC