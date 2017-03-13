Picnic at the Park: Six Ways to Get Takeout and Eat Outside in Metro Phoenix
It's still outdoor weather, so let's take advantage of the season by combining a short walk with one of the Valley's many public parks and, of course, food from a nearby restaurant. The restaurant: Blue Fin, 1401 North Central Avenue We recommend: Chicken teriyaki with a side salad and mochi for dessert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|30 min
|Faith
|193,135
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|1 hr
|The Truth
|1
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|1 hr
|The Truth
|2
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Johnny
|23
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Jesus
|6
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Jolmar
|114
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|tony
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC