Percy, Neal Collect Big Ten Weekly Awards

Two members of the Nebraska men's track and field team received weekly honors from the Big Ten on Wednesday. Junior Nick Percy was named the field athlete of the week and junior Andy Neal earned track athlete of the week following their standout performances at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational last weekend in Tempe, Arizona.

