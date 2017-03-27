PE-backed MedPlast completes buy of V...

PE-backed MedPlast completes buy of Vention Medical device manufacturing services unit

MedPlast, Inc., a global services provider to the medical device industry, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Vention Medical's Device Manufacturing Services business. The acquisition broadens MedPlast's manufacturing capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading services provider to the world's largest original equipment manufacturers.

