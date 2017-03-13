PD: Woman records sexual encounter wi...

PD: Woman records sexual encounter with dog

Court records show that a woman recorded herself engaging in sexual activities with her dog and sending the video to her husband. Tempe police report that on February 27 they were called to a home near Baseline and Price Roads on a domestic violence call.

